DBS Vickers Lowers China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) to Hold

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 42,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

