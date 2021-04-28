ICHI (ICHI) 1-Day Volume Tops $325,561.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $32.93 million and approximately $325,561.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $12.00 or 0.00021969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00272687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.38 or 0.01038584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.00724134 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,606.50 or 0.99956705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

