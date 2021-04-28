Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 511 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of LECO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $130.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

