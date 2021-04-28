Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 273.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $103,792,000 after buying an additional 155,748 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.30. 14,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.86 and a 200-day moving average of $269.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

