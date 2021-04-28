Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Marquette Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,095 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 19.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $79,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.14 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

