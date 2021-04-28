San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 8,565 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 227.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 202,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,981,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

