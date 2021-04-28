Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $148.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

