Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s 8th Largest Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.69. The firm has a market cap of $452.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

