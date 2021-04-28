Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94,999 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 758,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,188 shares during the period.

MTUM stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $175.03. 774,813 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.31.

