Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 2,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,164,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,382. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

