Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. 49,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.