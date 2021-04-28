Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 111,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,544. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

