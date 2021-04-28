Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 35,022 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 55.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,022 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,346. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96.

