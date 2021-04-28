Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) Insider Sol Lukatsky Buys 82,500 Shares

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) insider Sol Lukatsky bought 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$29,700.00 ($21,214.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.