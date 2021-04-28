Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) Insider Sol Lukatsky Buys 82,500 Shares

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) insider Sol Lukatsky bought 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$29,700.00 ($21,214.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Spirit Technology Solutions alerts:

Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services to small and medium size businesses in Australia. It offers managed IT services, including enterprise grade managed Wi-Fi, cyber security, networking, disaster recovery, online backup, and desktop/laptop maintenance services, as well as infrastructure as a service; and Internet services for apartments, green fields, students, and connected communities, as well as for business.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.