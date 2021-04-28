Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $383.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $384.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

