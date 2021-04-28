Northstar Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,314. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

