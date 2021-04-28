Northstar Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 45,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 131,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

