Marino Stram & Associates LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 144,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,245. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

