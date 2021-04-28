Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE: BSIG):

4/15/2021 – BrightSphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

4/14/2021 – BrightSphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – BrightSphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

4/8/2021 – BrightSphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/7/2021 – BrightSphere Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

3/16/2021 – BrightSphere Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,965. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,274,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

