iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,514,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,472 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41.

