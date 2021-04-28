$66.52 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post $66.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $72.52 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $116.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.78 million to $188.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.30 million, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. 2,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,558. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

