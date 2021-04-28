Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $289,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

MSI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.30. 3,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,384. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.