Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Decreased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

