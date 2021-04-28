Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of CSX opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

