SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue raised SGL Carbon to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGLFF stock remained flat at $$7.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.