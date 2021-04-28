Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Down 4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 2,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,491,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $15,479,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

