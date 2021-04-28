The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 179.8% in April

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,366. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

