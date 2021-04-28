The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHN stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

