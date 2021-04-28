Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $35.86

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $32.92. Kenon shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 230 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth about $5,189,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Kenon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

