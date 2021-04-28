Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.70

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 4931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Parsons by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Parsons by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

