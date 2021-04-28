Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.69

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 5514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.