FintruX Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $65,304.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.46 or 0.00877679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.54 or 0.08056905 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

