Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00273485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.01031152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00730683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,711.87 or 0.99944327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

