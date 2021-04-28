Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

CCB stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,128. The company has a market cap of $349.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

