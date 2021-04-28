Vale (NYSE:VALE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vale (NYSE:VALE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%.
NYSE VALE traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,042,590. Vale has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
