Vale (NYSE:VALE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vale (NYSE:VALE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,042,590. Vale has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Get Vale alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.