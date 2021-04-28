Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report $13.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.90 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $55.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.46 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.77 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.28. 29,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

