Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,652. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

