Netbox Coin (NBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $147,749.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $147,749.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00126454 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,915,791 coins and its circulating supply is 77,428,252 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.