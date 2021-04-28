Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 229,940 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $51.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMTI shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

