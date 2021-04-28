ZB Token (ZB) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $213.78 million and $10.32 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00065094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.80 or 0.00867306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.90 or 0.07970720 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.