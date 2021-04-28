Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

