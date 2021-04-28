Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 8,809 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

XBI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.87. 227,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.28. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $89.45 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

