Analysts Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Announce $5.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce $5.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06. H&R Block reported earnings per share of $3.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.51. 25,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,812. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in H&R Block by 32.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 232,928 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,937 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in H&R Block by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

