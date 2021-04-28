Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

International Paper stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

