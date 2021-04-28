Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $20.02

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $19.49. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 1,315 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $789,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.