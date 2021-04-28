Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Short Interest Update

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

COTQF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 43.44.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

