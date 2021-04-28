Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 594,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.