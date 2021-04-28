Cohen Lawrence B Sells 1,428 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.