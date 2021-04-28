Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 493 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. 38,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,077. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.