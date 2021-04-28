Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 561,203 shares.The stock last traded at $37.72 and had previously closed at $42.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,405 shares of company stock worth $4,907,801.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after buying an additional 975,677 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,549,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

